Sheriff candidate arrested for aggravated sexual assault

BEDIAS-A former Madison County Sheriff candidate was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division, Monday, March 30, for aggravated sexual assault that occurred nearly 20-years ago.

Ivan Wayne Linebaugh, 58 of Bedias, was a former Madison County Deputy and a candidate for Madison County Sheriff in 2016.

He was arrested at his place of business at approximately 11 a.m. He was taken to the Madison County Jail facing first-degree charges.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred during a traffic stop April 25, 2000. At approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 45 near Madisonville, the victim alleged a marked patrol unit stopped her and a uniformed law enforcement officer forced her to perform a sexual act in lieu of going to jail.

Texas Rangers launched an investigation into the allegations and collected DNA evidence from the complainant’s clothing, which was submitted to the DPS Crime Laboratory in Austin.

In 2017, the Texas Rangers reopened the case and continued to investigate multiple leads. With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a DNA genealogy research was conducted that led to Linebaugh’s arrest.