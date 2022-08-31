Sheriff, Lt., meet with Mexican Ambassador

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

HOUSTON – Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell and Lieutenant Martha Smith attended a meeting Friday, Aug. 26, at the Mexican Consulate in Houston with Esteban Moctezuma Barragan, the Ambassador of Mexico to the United States.

Sowell and Smith received a special invitation to attend the dialogue meeting hosted by Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, Alicia Kerber Palma. Approximately 15 representatives from law enforcement, public service and support groups as well as civil rights groups attended the meeting to discuss relationships between the United States and Mexico.

Topics discussed included issues of immigrants settling in the area and how the Consulate and all support groups can assist in the relationships. Lt. Smith addressed the Ambassador and Consulate and expressed gratitude for their assistance with Mexico and support during the search of missing Grimes County boy, Christopher Ramirez, in Oct. 2021. In return, the Ambassador and Consulate complimented Smith on her personal involvement throughout the entire ordeal and continuing that relationship.

“Human rights concerns as well as cooperation between the two countries was the theme of the dialogue workshop, and it was an honor for us to have had the opportunity to participate,” stated Sowell.