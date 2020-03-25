Sheriff suspends visitation

ANDERSON- Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell announced that visitation at the Grimes County Jail will be suspended until further notice.

Sowell stated after reviewing the most recent updates regarding cautionary measures for isolating people and businesses from conversations with Governor Abbott’s Office, Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and the various medical professionals, he is implementing the following policy:

Visitation at the Grimes County Jail with inmates by family and friends is being suspended until further notice. We have coordinated with our inmate phone carrier to allow the inmates two free 20-minute phone calls per week. Hopefully this will comfort the inmates and their families concerns by keeping in touch through this method. Once clearance has been given later, we will return to normal operations.

The visitation policy also pertains to all inmate visitors with law enforcement, clergy, attorneys etc. until this crisis is contained. There will be no exceptions as the health and safety of the Sheriff’s Office staff and all others is the priority. Any questions about this may be directed to Sowell by calling 936-825-5726.

Sowell told The Examiner he appreciates the phone carrier’s willingness to cooperate with the GCSO to provide the two free phone calls. “Our inmates look forward to a meal and visitation with family,” explained Sowell. “Under these circumstances we are happy that even though we had to suspend visitation we are able to offer inmates another option to connect with their families.”

All visitation at the Texas Department of Public Justice (TDCJ) was suspended March 13, and will remain suspended until further notice according to the TDCJ website.