CHARLES LEWIS HARRIS
West End burglarized
Shooting on East Dickson

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
News
Evidence of shots fired on East Dickson Street in Navasota Thursday, April 21, was discovered but Navasota Police Department is searching for leads

Police received reports of gunfire at the 700 block of East Dickson. Gun casings were discovered but there was no evidence of injury to any persons or property damage.

A witness in a home nearby stated officers searched thoroughly in the neighborhood and under mobile homes.

Anyone with further information about the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

