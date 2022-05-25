Shop till you drop

A woman discovered sleeping in her vehicle at a local business was transported to rest at the Grimes County Jail Thursday, May 19.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated officers were dispatched to a business at the 300 block of North LaSalle for a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle. Mize said officers located Jessi Ransleben, 37 of Navasota, appearing to be asleep in a vehicle parked in the front row of the business parking lot. “Officers woke Ms. Ransleben and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view,” said Mize.

A search was conducted resulting in the seizure of marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Ransleben was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1), a state jail felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.