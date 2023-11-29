Shop till you drop and win big

The City of Navasota encourages people to shop local and are rewarding people who do with a holiday giveaway.

Two lucky winners will receive a gift basket valued at over $200 each. To enter the City of Navasota and Navasota Economic Development’s Small Business Giveaway, simply shop local and submit your receipts.

Purchases over $25 made at a local business from Nov. 24 through Dec. 13 may be entered to win. Receipts from multiple stores may be combined to reach the $25 entry level. Shoppers may enter up to 30 submissions.

Submit receipts in person at Navasota City Hall, 200 East W. McAlpine Street; with a photo via text message, 936-870-5134; vis email, invest@navasotatx.gov; or online, bit.ly/NavasotaShopSmall.

The drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 15, then winners will be contacted. For more information call, 936-825-6475.