Shots fired during altercation

An argument between a local man and woman turned violent with a gun being displayed and shots fired.

On Nov. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Courtney Road for reports of shots fired. A witness on scene advised officers that Anthony Harris, 33 of Navasota, and Brittany Bay, 33 of Navasota, were arguing inside a vehicle outside the residence prior to shots being fired.

Through statements gathered from Harris and Bay, it was determined the two were arguing in a vehicle when the argument became physical. During the disturbance Bay displayed a firearm and shot at Harris. He was not struck by any bullets.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. Bay was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Harris was charged with Assault Family Violence, a Class A Misdemeanor.