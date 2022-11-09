Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Shots fired during altercation

Matthew Ybarra
November 09, 2022 - 00:00
News
    HARRIS
    BAY

An argument between a local man and woman turned violent with a gun being displayed and shots fired.

 

On Nov. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Navasota Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Courtney Road for reports of shots fired. A witness on scene advised officers that Anthony Harris, 33 of Navasota, and Brittany Bay, 33 of Navasota, were arguing inside a vehicle outside the residence prior to shots being fired.

 

Through statements gathered from Harris and Bay, it was determined the two were arguing in a vehicle when the argument became physical. During the disturbance Bay displayed a firearm and shot at Harris. He was not struck by any bullets.

 

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. Bay was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Harris was charged with Assault Family Violence, a Class A Misdemeanor. 

