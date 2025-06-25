SHSU announces Spring 2025 Dean's List June 25, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: News HUNTSVILLE — Multiple Grimes County students were recognized on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the Spring semester. To be recognized, undergraduate students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!