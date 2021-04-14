Sidewalk, bike lane grant writing contract approved

Council approved a contract with Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong in the amount of $14,000 plus reimbursable expenses for grant writing services to apply for funding from TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program. According to Economic Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink, the City was invited by TxDOT to submit formal applications for the three projects previously unveiled at the March 8 city council meeting. The three projects are:

• A 10-foot concrete shared use path along the north side of SH 105 (Washington Avenue) from SH 6 to Wood Street and striping of bike lanes from Wood Street to Business 6 (LaSalle Street).

• Adding a 6-foot concrete sidewalk along Washington Avenue from Eighth Street to Third Street, adding a shared bicycle lane from LaSalle to Fifth Street, and pedestrian signalization at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street.

• Installation of new sidewalk and replacement of degraded sidewalk along Brosig Avenue from Washington Avenue to Piedmont (FM 3090), including the expansion of the road bridge crossing and new sidewalk from Brosig Avenue to Neal Street, as well as renovation of Hillside Street to a residential shared street.

Downtown parking, bike lane raises questions

Landscape Architect Ben Miller was present via Zoom and explained what having bike lanes on Washington Avenue through downtown would look like.

Miller said, ““We looked at bike lanes on both sides of the road and we prefer to put the bike off road when we can. That is why we’re installing a 1-foot shared use path roughly from downtown to Highway 6, and that has to do with the level of traffic on that roadway.”

He continued, “Going through downtown you will have your two road lanes in the middle of the road, then bike lanes, and parking closer to the buildings.”

Council member Bernie Gessner questioned the ability to have a bike lane that would not seriously affect parking.

Miller replied that based on his aerial measurements, downtown should be able to accommodate a bike lane without taking away any parking; however, some segments will have to be shared by vehicles and bicycles and marked by signage or lane markings.

Hillside Street bike lane

Responding to questions from a Hillside Street resident about the proposed Hillside bike lane, parking in a bike lane and parking violations, Miller said, “Parking is never allowed in a bike lane that I’m aware of.”

City legal counsel Carey Bovey said, “What I’ve found so far would probably support a violation but there may be something more specific.”

Describing what a “residential shared street” might look like, Miller said it would have a mixture of striping and usually some level of curb and gutter which resembles a median island. Referring to Hillside Street’s 32-foot width, based on satellite imagery, Miller proposed working with roughly 10-feet.

Responding to questions from council members Josh Fultz and Pattie Pederson about street selection, Miller said Hillside Street was recommended to be included with the Brosig project “as a way of helping the ranking of the Brosig project in TxDOT’s eyes because it connects the primary segment, the Washington Avenue segment, to Webb Elementary. That helps the ranking of the overall project.”

Townhalls to come

Willenbrink said, “This is just the first step of the process before we submit. It will have to come back to city council for approval before we submit it, and also we will go through a townhall meeting where the public is invited to come and ask any questions and determine which route we decide to go.”

Navasota City Council meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://www.navasotatx.gov/minutes-and-agendas.