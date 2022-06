Navasota lSD fifth-grader, Colton Siracusa, visited the Robb Elementary School memorial in Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting on May 24. Siracusa raised $1,851 for victims of the shooting by selling lemonade at his lemonade stand in Navasota. Uvalde officials were overwhelmed by the donation and even gave Siracusa a key to the city. Courtesy photos