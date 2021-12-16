Skeletal remains found in Navasota

Navasota Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found Thursday morning, Dec. 16.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated construction workers working along the train tracks near the Railroad Street and Stoneham Street intersection discovered what they believed to be a human bone.

Navasota Police responded and stated more skeletal remains were found and confirmed they are human remains. Myatt said there is a homeless community that lives near the train tracks in a wooded area. He said it is possible the remains may be one of the homeless community members that may have possibly died during the winter storm or of natural causes.

Myatt stated there is nothing at this time that indicates foul play. Navasota Police are currently investigating the scene, and the remains will be sent for positive identification.

