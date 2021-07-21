Skeleton located in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION – Skeletal remains were located in Todd Mission Saturday, July 17.

Grimes County Sheriff Investigator Blake Baldobino stated skeletal remains were located near Greenway Drive and Farm-to-Market Road 1774.

According to Baldobino, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and volunteers from Alpha Search and Recovery came to search the area for a possible lead on a missing person. With the assistance of Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, skeletal remains were located at approximately 9 a.m. in a secluded area. Baldobino stated the remains were not buried.

The remains were transported to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for identification.

There is no timeline on how long it will take to identify the remains. Baldobino stated GCSO is awaiting results in a separate case from other skeletal remains that were located in Todd Mission at Plantation Lakes on May 3, 2020. In that case a property owner discovered a human skull while working on his property. Skeletal remains, believed to be from the same individual were discovered the following day.