Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
UN-BULL-IEVABLE COMPETITION
Next article
Pointing in the wrong direction
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Smith arrested on active warrant

Matthew Ybarra - Senior News Reporter
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    SMITH

A 27-year old Navasota man, Jordan Smith, resisted Navasota Police Officers as officers tried to apprehend him on a warrant.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Smith had an active warrant from Grimes County for theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor. Officers learned Smith was at the 1 2 0 0 block of Nolan Street.

When officers attempted to arrest Smith, he resisted. Smith was transported to the Grimes County Jail and additionally charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021