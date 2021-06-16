Smith arrested on active warrant

A 27-year old Navasota man, Jordan Smith, resisted Navasota Police Officers as officers tried to apprehend him on a warrant.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Smith had an active warrant from Grimes County for theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor. Officers learned Smith was at the 1 2 0 0 block of Nolan Street.

When officers attempted to arrest Smith, he resisted. Smith was transported to the Grimes County Jail and additionally charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.