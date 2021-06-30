Smith convicted on sixth DWI

ANDERSON – A habitual driving while intoxicated (DWI) offender, Justin Smith, was given a 20-year prison sentence Monday, June 21.

On Sept. 25, 2019, Smith was arrested by Department of Public Safety Trooper Dylan Duke on Texas State Highway 6 near Navasota for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. A blood test administered at the time of his arrest indicated Smith had numerous drugs in his system.

Smith had five previous DWI convictions on his record. This conviction was enhanced due to him being a habitual offender and having served prior prison sentences.

Smith pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years.