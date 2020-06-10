Snake fizzles as city sizzles during power outage

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, June 8, and among the items discussed were snakes, a change order, annexation, and a development plans submitted by Navasota Abstract & Title Company.

Snake causes Saturday outage

According to Entergy Customer Service Manager Victor Enmon, the June 6 power outage was caused by a snake shorting out the substation. The power was out for 1,517 homes east of LaSalle Saturday from approximately 3 – 10 p.m. Enmon attributed the outage to a snake circumventing the snake barrier while going after the eggs of nesting birds.

He said, “It fell across the base and shorted-out the substation which is a quarter mile from here. That took out a whole circuit.”

Because it was at an electrical substation that serves most of the county, an additional crew was called for testing which resulted in multiple messages about restoration times ranging from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Enmon acknowledged Entergy’s struggle with messaging and advised that the new AMI System shows outages quicker.

He said, “Trust me, we want to be a good business partner with the City of Navasota.”

Railroad Street change order approved

Council approved Change Order No. 1 for the Railroad Street Parking Lot and Drainage Project as requested by Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla. The additional $2,322 was prompted by the sidewalk extension design changes to the Railroad Street Storm Sewer Extension Project (Railroad Street Phase II) and includes replacing a WPA-era storm sewer at Washington and Railroad, modification of the 7’x7’ box culvert, and additional concrete and grading for the parking lot. This brings the new project amount to $1,011,863.90.

West annexation approved

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved the first reading of Ordinance 932- 20, a voluntary annexation request submitted by Mariah Cunneen on behalf of Anthony J. Cunneen for 9.063 acres adjacent to Fairway Drive across from the airport.

Cunneen said possibilities under consideration for future land use are small lot single family or patio homes, a restaurant or shopping, “something that would complement the golf course.”

Fultz plan approved

After a public hearing with no comments against, council approved a development plan submitted by Jennifer Fultz for construction of a professional office at 1400 E. Washington Avenue in the Overlay District. Per Overlay District requirements, development plans must be approved before construction permits can be issued and must “respect the positive image of the established cultural and historic aspects of the district.”

The new freestanding office building will be constructed adjacent to and detached from the existing Fultz & Fultz Law Firm, and next to the existing garage on the south side.

During the public hearing, attorney Jon C. Fultz, briefly reviewed the history of the Fultz & Fultz Law Firm and called the prospective reuniting of the law firm and the Navasota Abstract & Title Company an “exciting day” for his family.

Ms. Fultz’s brother, Councilman Josh Fultz, recused himself from voting.

Other council action:

• Approved the audit for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, and a single audit related to federal grant funding.

• Approved sanctioning of the Navasota Freedom Festival.

• Tabled action for Ordinance 933-20 related to setbacks for Planning and Zoning to amend verbiage.

• Approved Resolution 673-20 designating Grant-Works as the administrative service provider for the 2020 Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization Program for a sidewalk project.

• Approved Resolution 674-20, reviewing City of Navasota Investment Policy and Strategy with no changes from previous year.

• Approved the 2020- 2021 Goals and Priorities established by city council for city staff at the May 19 retreat.

• Approved consent agenda items that included the Minutes and Expenditure for the Month of May 2020.

Staff report:

• City Manager Brad Stafford discussed the continuing discrepancies in COVID-19 information disseminated by the DSHS to the city and county. At present, there are 241 cases in the county with 193 at TDJC and 16 in the City of Navasota.

• Recognized Criminal Investigator John Shoemaker for five years of service.

• Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks announced that the city July 4 Freedom Festival will have fireworks and that the new website is up and running.

• Coronilla gave an update on the Railroad Street parking lot, the 2019-20 street improvement project and on drainage work in the Grace Street area.

• Lt. Mike Mize announced a Unity Walk, Saturday, June 13 that will begin at Brosig and end with prayer at City Hall, a walk June 19 from Austiana Hills to downtown and introduced new Communications Operator Vanessa Demetia.

• Stafford introduced new administrative intern Alicia Ortman, announced that lifeguards have been hired and the pool will open soon with date to be announced and that the goats commissioned to clean up Cedar Creek will be here sometime after July 4.

Remarks of visitors:

Comments and questions were received from five individuals related to city personnel matters, road and utility issues in the FM 379 area, street issues at Ketchum and Lane Street, the condition of city signage particularly in areas impacted by future traffic flow changes on Railroad Street, and a mobile home permit.

Due to Texas Open Meetings Act protocol for items not on the agenda, council could not respond to questions. Speakers desiring follow-up were urged to contact Administrative Assistant/Deputy City Secretary Kat Thorgersen to make an appointment to meet with the City Manager.