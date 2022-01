Herb Johnson Jr., the son of a former Alabama-Coushatta Chief, gave an educational presentation to the Grimes County Historical Commission at their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 10. Johnson spoke about the tribe lending aid to the Texas Army during the Texas War of Independence from Mexico. As a show of gratitude, the tribe was awarded approximately 10,200 acres in the Big Thicket of Deep East Texas. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra