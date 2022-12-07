Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Anderson woman killed in accident
Next article
Grimes' Best Dressed goes from marketing to music
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

Speeding in possession

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
December 07, 2022 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Two people were arrested Monday night after they were initially pulled over for speeding.

Navasota Police Officers observed a vehicle speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 379 and conducted a traffic stop on the corner of West Washington Avenue and FM 379.

The driver, Ronnie Zephyn, 56, of Millican, didn’t have a driver’s license and the passenger, Cebrina Midkiff , 32, of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for Texas Pardon & Parole.

Officers searched the vehicle, and over 280 grams of methamphetamine, over 7 grams of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were seized. Zephyn and Midkiff were arrested and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 200-400 grams, a 1st degree felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams, a 2nd Degree Felony. Midkiff was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, a Class A Misdemeanor and the parole warrant.

At the press deadline Tuesday, Dec. 6, a bond had not been set for either suspect.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2022