Speeding in possession

Two people were arrested Monday night after they were initially pulled over for speeding.

Navasota Police Officers observed a vehicle speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 379 and conducted a traffic stop on the corner of West Washington Avenue and FM 379.

The driver, Ronnie Zephyn, 56, of Millican, didn’t have a driver’s license and the passenger, Cebrina Midkiff , 32, of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for Texas Pardon & Parole.

Officers searched the vehicle, and over 280 grams of methamphetamine, over 7 grams of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were seized. Zephyn and Midkiff were arrested and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 200-400 grams, a 1st degree felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams, a 2nd Degree Felony. Midkiff was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, a Class A Misdemeanor and the parole warrant.

At the press deadline Tuesday, Dec. 6, a bond had not been set for either suspect.