Sponsor Grimes County Go Texan

Grimes County Go Texan has assisted local students for 46 years donating over $1.3 million in scholarships. The organization is looking for sponsorships to carry on the tradition in 2025. This year’s annual Grimes County Go Texan is Jan. 24–26 at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455, in Navasota.

