Srinual promoted to Investigator

Navasota Patrol Officer, Michael Srinual, was promoted to Investigator Monday, Apr. 18, during a pinning ceremony at Navasota City Hall. Srinual, who graduated from TEEX Police Academy in 2018, has been with Navasota Police Department for two years. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said Srinual has been a great asset to the department and helps train new officers in the field. Srinual's mom, Melanie, had the honor of pinning her son. Examiner photo by Celeste Anguiano