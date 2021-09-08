Stafford’s retirement marks end of an era

Oct. 29 marks what can only be described as the end of an era. That’s the day Navasota’s longest serving City Manager Brad Stafford retires after 15 years of service. The Navasota City Council held a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, to consider and possibly take action on Stafford’s Employment Agreement, related issues, potential roles and/or duties in facilitating the transition to a new City Manager.

Reconvening after an hour and a half in Executive Session, Mayor Bert Miller announced no action was being taken.

“Show the world what Navasota really is”

Stafford was hired as City Manager in 2006. After being selected as Administrator of the Year by the Texas City Managers Association in 2015, Stafford talked to The Examiner about the enthusiasm he had for his newly adopted home when he arrived.

Stafford said, “You could tell that people were ready to see some things happening. They wanted to see movement in our community. All the council members that I have worked for have been very enthusiastic, very ready to see our community move forward and show the world what Navasota really is. When you’ve got a great family, a great city council, a great staff and citizens that support it, you can do anything and I think that is where Navasota is now.”

And now, faced with Stafford’s retirement six years later, it will be the responsibility of Navasota city council members to fill that seat with someone who can continue that enthusiasm and forward trajectory.