There are several new faces at the Navasota Police Department. In this episode Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford discusses officer retention and what the community can do to help.

Find out answers to all the user-submitted questions that Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 FM Radio Personality Kenny Graves ask Stafford.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford – episode 65 Businesses posting alcohol notices in the paper: Does the City have to approve the licenses? “The city does not have to approve the licenses but there is a city license that they must apply for after they get their TABC license. We license them, but we concurrently license them with the state.”

Has the City ever objected a TABC license? “In my 15 years I don’t believe we have ever objected one.”

Is there a loud noise ordinance in the city? If so, how late am I allowed to have my loud music playing? “Yes, there is one. You need to get a permit if you want to have loud music, you just don’t get to play loud music. It is also a violation with cars that drive around with loud music, they can receive a citation. So, people need to pay attention. Don’t turn the music up so loud. If you are having a gathering where there’s loud music, then you need to check with the NPD or code enforcement to see if you need to apply for a permit. We try to take care of the neighbors and be good neighbors, so we ask the citizens to be good neighbors too.”

Brad, I have noticed several new Navasota Police Officers. We welcome the new officers and appreciate their service, but are the new one’s filling spaces of ones that have left? If so, why do you think the officer turnover is so high in Navasota? Why aren’t we able to keep cops? “That is a great question and I love the opportunity to tell this story. We do have a lot of new great officers, but we also have a lot of officers who have stuck around a lot of years as well. Some over 15-20 years. Yes, the new officers are filling positions where someone left. They love working here, they love the people here, but the reason they leave is money. There are so many other departments very close that pay really good money, that’s one of the issues we’re having to deal with compete with larger cities around us that are able to pay more money. We provide a great culture and a great place to work, but you know everyone’s got to feed their family and if there’s a better opportunity to make more money a lot of times people leave. As citizens, let’s do our part and please make all of our officers and staff feel welcome so they enjoy the time here. The environment around you is a big part of job retention.”

The Navasota Artists-In-Residence are having a reception, what can you tell us about that?“It is August 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Horlock House. Come out, meet the artists, and check out their great work. We have two new artists that are really enthused about being in Navasota. All of their work has something to do with the city of Navasota.”

