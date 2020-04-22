Stafford opening platform in episode 3

Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford expressed he is ready to move forward with new questions in episode three of “Grilling Stafford,” set to be recorded Thursday, April 23, at 9 a.m.

In episodes one and two, Stafford answered questions pertaining exclusively to COVID-19 within the city of Navasota. While Stafford will continue to address COVID-19 questions, he would like to answer other questions as well to provide updates about Navasota as a whole. Stafford said there are some exciting street projects that are about to take place and the installation of new drainage and a parking lot are also underway.

Stafford also hopes to utilize the new weekly segment to introduce staff members and allow them to answer questions on projects they are currently managing. One project in particular he is ecstatic about is the launching of the new shop local website that new Community Development Specialist Rayna Willenbrink has been working on, www.shoplocalnavasota. com.

The weekly segment can be viewed on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

This week Stafford is opening COVID-19 and non COVID related questions up to the public. All questions must be submitted to news@navasotaexaminer.com by Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Highlights from Grilling Stafford: week two

With statewide shelterin-place as the new norm, how is the City approaching planning for future events? For example, is the City moving ahead to book for the June Sounds of Summer Concert Series? “We’re continuing to move forward. We do not have any bookings yet, but we are working on bookings for that and we have new ideas. With the changes we have had over the last month and a half to two months, we’re looking at new ways to bring people together once we do have the ability to get back out into the public. So, we have some ideas we are working on with our staff and will be working with our local businesses as well.”

If President Trump and Governor Abbott decide to allow non-essential businesses to resume operation, is the city of Navasota able to make the decision locally to keep businesses closed or set a standard for those wanting to resume operation? “So, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to that and if the Governor and the President totally release that, we couldn’t do anything more expansive than what they do. But, we are able to do some rollout and from what I hear from the President, he is looking at the governors to do that, so we will see what Governor Abbott presents to us. If he does present it to where local entities can make that decision and determine what and how, yes, we will take that on our own and we will do the best for the citizens of Navasota and for the businesses of Navasota.

For the full segment of Grilling Stafford visit www.navasotaexaminer.com.