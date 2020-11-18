Stolen car recovered in Navasota

Two Navasota men, Andrew Guitron and Andrew Lamont Terrell Jr., were arrested after stealing a vehicle from College Station, returning to Navasota and leading officers on a pursuit.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said at approximately 10:25 a.m. Tues., Nov. 10, Navasota Police Department (NPD) was notified by College Station Police Department (CSPD) that a vehicle stolen from College Station was possibly in Navasota.

CSPD said they used GPS to track the stolen 2015 BMW into Navasota city limits. NPD located the vehicle in the 500 block of Laredo Street. The driver Guitron, age 18, noticed officers and fled in the vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle through downtown and west on Texas State Highway 105 toward Brenham.

The chase continued nearing Brenham city limits. Before crossing the city line, the vehicle turned around and headed east on Hwy. 105 back toward Navasota. Officers continued the pursuit to the 700 block of 8th Street in Navasota. The suspects bailed from the vehicle while it was still moving then fled on foot. Both suspects were located and arrested.

Myatt said the vehicle was heading toward a creek but came to a stop when it struck a tree. No injuries were sustained but there was front end damage to the vehicle.

Guitron was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a 3rd-degree felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a State Jail felony, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 (1-4 grams), a 3rd-degree felony and evading arrest on foot, a Class A misdemeanor.

The passenger Terrell, age 23, is charged with evading arrest on foot, a Class A misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram), a State Jail felony, tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Grimes County Jail. CSPD Investigators were summoned to the scene to take possession of the stolen vehicle.