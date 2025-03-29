Stolen vehicle causes havoc on Washington Avenue

A person in a stolen truck and trailer from Washington County caused a multi-vehicle accident on East Washington Avenue in Navasota.

Around 9:50 p.m., Navasota Police were notified by Washington County that a stolen truck and trailer was traveling eastbound on Texas 105 toward Navasota.

As officers attempted to respond to the stolen vehicle, Navasota dispatch received multiple calls that the suspected stolen vehicle was not able to maintain their lane and struck multiple vehicles.

Officers approached the intersection of Washington Avenue and La Salle Street, when the truck and trailer struck another vehicle near Nolan Street. The truck then spun out and crashed into the old medical center at the 500 block of East Washington.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was reportedly under the influence and was taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital in Bryan for non life threatening injuries.

An ambulance also transported the victim who was struck near Nolan to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The suspect began crashing into vehicles near the Pecan Lakes subdivision until the crash on East Washington damaging a light pole and building as well. Those victims were treated on scene.

Washington County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene to assist. The truck and trailer were reported stolen moments before the crashes began. Charges against the suspect are pending as the investigation continues.

The identity hasn’t been released.