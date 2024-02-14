Strobel accused of violent assault

BEDIAS – A Bedias man, 38-year-old Chad Wayne Strobel, is accused of firing a gun during a violent assault of his girlfriend. The assault was reported Jan. 30. A Grimes County Sheriff Deputy responded to the 3000 block of CR 152 in Bedias. The caller stated she was assaulted by her ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!