Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Hill-McNair House recognized by Texas Historical Commission
Next article
Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy

Students, rise and shine

July 30, 2025 - 06:09
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

RICHARDS — Richards Methodist Church is hosting a “Back to School Sunrise Breakfast” for secondary campus students.  The special breakfast is Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 a.m. at the church, 6639 FM 1486 in Richards. Students in seventh through 12th grade are invited to attend. Enjoy free pancakes, sausage and juice.  A ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025