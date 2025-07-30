Students, rise and shine

RICHARDS — Richards Methodist Church is hosting a “Back to School Sunrise Breakfast” for secondary campus students. The special breakfast is Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 a.m. at the church, 6639 FM 1486 in Richards. Students in seventh through 12th grade are invited to attend. Enjoy free pancakes, sausage and juice. A ...

