Sucked into crime

A stolen car wash vacuum cleaner was recovered Monday, May 9, and two individuals were arrested on various charges.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, Navasota Police Officers observed a suspicious vehicle at a park in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. The occupants, Antoine Byrd, 29, of Conroe, and Rebekah Newman, 27, of Washington, were interviewed since they were at the park afterhours. During the investigation officers located a large commercial vehicle vacuum near the vehicle. A search was conducted, and

Byrd was found in possession of MDMA (Ecstasy/ Molly). Both Byrd and Newman confessed to stealing the vacuum from a local carwash in Navasota.

Byrd was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group II (1-4 grams), a 2nd Degree Felony, Theft (Possession of Stolen Property) between $750-$2500, a Class A Misdemeanor and Burglary of a Coin Operated Machine, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Newman was charged with Theft

(Possession of Stolen Property) between $750-$2500, a Class A Misdemeanor and Burglary of a Coin Operated Machine, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Anyone with information in this case or other cases are urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6124 or Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.