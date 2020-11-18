Suspect flees hospital on foot

Seventeen-year-old Tony Bolden, from Navasota, attempted to escape custody by fleeing from officers while being seen at CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital in Navasota.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated on Nov. 11, officers were called to the 1600 block of Stacey Street to serve a warrant on Bolden. He had outstanding warrants for evading on foot and criminal mischief.

Myatt said officers took Bolden into custody and transported him to CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital in Navasota for medical clearance prior to being transported to the Grimes County Jail.

“While at the hospital Bolden escaped custody and fled on foot,” explained Myatt. “Officers pursued Bolden for several blocks and took him back into custody in the 1200 block of Water Street.”

Myatt said Bolden was additionally charged with escape and resisting arrest, both are Class A Misdemeanors.