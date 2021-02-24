Suspected drunk driver crash

Nicole Wise, 37, from Navasota was suspected of driving drunk when her vehicle left the roadway on Piedmont Road and crashing into a building Thursday, Feb. 11.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated officers were dispatched to the accident on the 700 block of Piedmont Road at approximately 8:49 p.m. Wise was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion when her vehicle left the roadway and struck the building. The building is the former Falco’s Grocery Store.

During the investigation Wise was charged with a DWI, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to Myatt, Wise was arrested but refused at intake by the jail due to charges not being in line with current COVID-19 policies.

Myatt said Wise will be arrested at a later date.