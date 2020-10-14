Suspicious activity uncovers warrants

Three suspects were arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, after a suspicious call led to the discovery of multiple drugs and two individuals with outstanding warrants.

Navasota Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Washington at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. Officers located a vehicle occupied by three individuals. They were identified as Paul Reyna, 28, from Navasota; Isaiah Garza, 21, from Navasota and Elizabeth Moody, 34, of College Station. Reyna had an outstanding warrant in Grimes

Reyna had an outstanding warrant in Grimes County for Possession of Marijuana. Garza had an outstanding warrant from Brazos County for Assault on a Public Servant.

A police K9 arrived on scene and the vehicle was searched on probable cause. Officers located several drug paraphernalia items including a black box filled with various narcotics; methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and over $2,000 cash.

Garza and Reyna were booked into jail for their warrants and Moody was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in penalty group 2A (less than 2 ounces), a class B misdemeanor; Delivery of a Controlled Substance in penalty group 1 (1- 4 grams); and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance on penalty group 1 (4-200 grams).

Garza and Moody were booked into the Grimes County Jail and Reyna was transported and booked into the Brazos County Jail.