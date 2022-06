The Keesha Pratt Band had attendees dancing on the lawn of Navasota City Hall during the first concert Friday, June 24, of the annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Navasota. The next concert will be the Brown Sugar Band during the Navasota Freedom Festival Friday, July 1, beginning at 7 p.m. View more Sounds of Summer photos on page 2. Examiner photo by Mahayla Ybarra