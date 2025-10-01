Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Taco Bell back with a win-win

October 01, 2025 - 06:07
News
Article Image Alt Text

  Taco Bell took center stage at Navasota’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 25 with commissioners approving two items that pave the way for a fast food restaurant in Navasota. Both are contingent upon TxDOT approval of a proposed driveway and deceleration lane.  This is Tacala Corporation’s first appearance before P&Z ...

