MARILYN SUE FRENZEL (LEBECK) 1968 – 2024

TEA approves Teacher Incentive Allotment

February 21, 2024 - 00:00
News
Navasota Independent School District is able to issue teacher bonuses thanks to Texas Education Agency approving the Teacher Incentive Allotment designations submitted based on the 2022-2023 school year. NISD Director of Personnel and Administrative Services, Derek Bowman, said TEA informed the district of the approval earlier this month. The District submitted ...

