Texas Latino Conservative Orlando Sanchez, GCRW speaker

Special to The Examiner

Texas Latino Conservative founder Orlando Sanchez will be the guest speaker at the Grimes County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at New Hope Church Sept. 20.

Orlando Sanchez was elected Harris County Treasurer in November of 2006, the first immigrant to be chosen county-wide by the voters for a non-judicial office. He served in that office until December 2016, overseeing Harris County’s multiple bank accounts, paying the county’s expenses and serving as an independent set of eyes in overseeing spending of county taxpayer dollars.

Sanchez immigrated to Houston when his father was hired by former Harris County Judge Roy Hofheinz to be one of two Spanish announcers for the Colt 45s Baseball Club and then the Houston Astros. Sanchez graduated from Bellaire High School, joined the U.S. Air Force, and enrolled at the University of Houston.

He graduated cum laude from the University of Houston with a degree in political science and embarked on a career as a public servant, first as a threeterm Houston City Council member and then as Harris County Treasurer. Sanchez sat on the Harris County Bail Bonds Board, is a member of the Board of Directors of Capital Bank, a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the 100 Club of Houston and is a current advisory member of Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers-Southwest. He is a member of the University of Houston Foundation Board of Directors and is a former advisory member of the University of Houston Law School Foundation. In addition, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, is a Fellow of the British–American Project and was appointed to the U.S. Senate Task Force on Hispanic Affairs.

Sanchez was the first Latino immigrant elected to a city-wide position in Houston. He served three terms on Council and helped his colleagues pass the first property tax cut in decades.

New Hope Church is located at 2159 SH 105 East just off SH 6 in Navasota. A pre-lunch social begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch, speaker, and business meeting at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Teddi Jackson at teddi21@gmail. com, or call (936) 894-1967. Gentlemen are also welcomed to attend.