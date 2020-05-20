Texas opens, County cases rise

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to “Open Texas” in Phase 2 now allowing gyms, bars, camps, sports leagues, bowling alleys and more to join the list of businesses that have already resumed operations in Phase 1.

As more of Texas begins to reopen, Grimes County has seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 positive cases, particularly within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system. Last week The Examiner reported 19 new cases in less than a week raising the total to 42. Now 21 new cases have been added increasing the count to 65.

That number quickly rose again with the release of 12 new positive cases Wednesday, May 13, all reported from within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison facilities. They are all male inmates who were not currently hospitalized. With the addition of those 12 cases, the count reached 54.

Two more TDCJ inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, May 14, neither of whom were hospitalized. Another seven cases were reported Friday, May 15, including five more male inmates from TDCJ.

The other two cases are a female in her 50’s that resides in the 77356 ZIP code and a female in her 30’s in the 77868 ZIP code within Navasota city limits.

Saturday, May 16, saw two additional male TDCJ inmates test positive for COVID-19 raising the total to 65 cases. TDCJ accounts for 37 of the 65 cases.

Grimes County has reported 12 patient recoveries and one death as of Saturday, May 16.

Reopening Texas Phase 2

Governor Abbott announced Monday, May 18, effective immediate ly, child care facilities, youth clubs including YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club, personal care, beauty services, tattoo and piercing studios and hair loss treatment centers may open.

Bars may reopen Friday, May 22 at 25% capacity. Abbott stated that occupancy doesn’t include outdoor seating areas as long as social distancing practices are adhered to. Also, on Friday restaurants may expand their capacity to 50%. Bingo halls, natural caverns, bowling alleys, skating rinks and zoos may also reopen.

Grimes County Little League is putting a plan in action to have an abbreviated season with practices set to resume Monday, June 1, and games slated to begin Monday, June 15. The announcement follows Abbotts orders allowing youth sports programs to begin practice Sunday, May 31 without spectators and resume games with spectators June 15.

Professional sports have also been given the nod by Abbott and will be able to resume May 31 without spectators.

