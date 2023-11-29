Texas State Rep Kacal announces retirement

Texas State Representative Kyle Kacal announced Monday, Nov. 27, that he will not seek another term to the Texas House.

Kacal issued the following statement, “Over the past decade, I have been honored to represent our part of Texas in the state House of Representatives. These have proven the most conservative and productive legislative sessions in Texas history. They didn’t come about by accident, and they certainly weren’t the result of pandering, grandstanding, or stoking divisions within the Republican Party. Instead, they have been the direct result of serious conservatives coming together to govern like responsible adults, which is increasingly rare in politics today.”

He continued, “To every one of my constituents, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you in Austin. It has been one of the true privileges of my life. While I do not know what the future has in store for me, as long as I am able, I plan to continue being engaged in public policy, working to find positive solutions to the challenges we face. God bless Texas.”

Senator Kolkhorst thanked Kacal for his service. “I want to thank Representative Kacal for his many years of public service. It was only in the last legislative session that we shared any counties in our respective districts. As a senior member and longtime rural advocate, he leaves behind a wealth of experience. I wish him well in his retirement.”