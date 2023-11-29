Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
2nd Annual Anderson Christmas Parade Dec. 3
Next article
Annual Men Making Moves bike giveaway
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

Texas State Rep Kacal announces retirement

Special To The Examiner
November 29, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Courtesy photo

Texas State Representative Kyle Kacal announced Monday, Nov. 27, that he will not seek another term to the Texas House.

Kacal issued the following statement, “Over the past decade, I have been honored to represent our part of Texas in the state House of Representatives. These have proven the most conservative and productive legislative sessions in Texas history. They didn’t come about by accident, and they certainly weren’t the result of pandering, grandstanding, or stoking divisions within the Republican Party. Instead, they have been the direct result of serious conservatives coming together to govern like responsible adults, which is increasingly rare in politics today.”

He continued, “To every one of my constituents, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you in Austin. It has been one of the true privileges of my life. While I do not know what the future has in store for me, as long as I am able, I plan to continue being engaged in public policy, working to find positive solutions to the challenges we face. God bless Texas.”

Senator Kolkhorst thanked Kacal for his service. “I want to thank Representative Kacal for his many years of public service. It was only in the last legislative session that we shared any counties in our respective districts. As a senior member and longtime rural advocate, he leaves behind a wealth of experience. I wish him well in his retirement.”

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023