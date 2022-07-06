There goes the BOOM

Navasota Police Department responded to over 20 fireworks/noise complaints calls on the Fourth of July.

Other Fourth of July calls included physical disturbance, disturbances with firearms and a small grass fire resulting from fireworks.

The City of Navasota posted on social media the week before Fourth of July informing the public about an ordinance that prohibits the sale or discharge of fireworks within city limits. The post also warned of current drought conditions and reminded that Grimes County is under a burn ban.

The community was urged to contact Navasota Police Department to report any sale or discharge of fireworks and any outdoor burning.