Three arrested in separate vehicle thefts

Navasota Police Officers responded to a series of vehicle thefts and three suspects were taken into custody.

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, the first report was received Monday, July 13. Mize said officers received a stolen vehicle report and responded to the 1600 block of Neal Street. “The victim stated she loaned her 2018 Nissan Rogue to a family member who then picked up a friend named Krystal Cook,” said Mize. The two drove back to the residence on Neal Street and he left for a short time later. When he returned again he noticed the vehicle was no longer at the residence and neither was Cook.

Several days later the vehicle was located on the roadway in Beaumont. Cook was located near the vehicle and under the influence. Beaumont Police arrested her for public intoxication. Navasota Police also issued a warrant for Cook, age 29, from Spring for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The second stolen vehicle was reported Friday, July 17. Navasota Police responded to the 700 block of Radcliff and met with the victim who stated her friend took her newly purchased vehicle without permission. Mize said the victim said she loaned the vehicle keys to her friend and later noticed the vehicle was missing. Several hours later Montgomery County Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Landon Moore, age 27, from Navasota on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

The final vehicle theft was reported from the 1900 block of Texas State Highway 105 East. The victim stated her 2014 Ford Focus was stolen. She said she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys still in it. Mize said officers reviewed video footage and observed Austin Adair, age 22, from Spring enter the vehicle and drive off.

Several days later, Waller County Sheriff Deputies located the vehicle and Adair was in possession of the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Waller County Jail. Navasota PD issued a warrant for Adair for theft of a motor vehicle.

Mize warns the community to lock your vehicle, don’t leave valuables inside your vehicle and if you notice suspicious activity contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.