Tony Jackson headlining VFW fudraiser

Tony Jackson has established himself as one of the purest voices in country music and his voice for United States Veterans is even more pure. He will be performing his chart-topping hits at Grimes County VFW Post 4006 Saturday, Nov. 14.

Jackson, a Marine Veteran and son of a Navy man, has dedicated countless hours assisting veterans. He proudly plays at Veterans of Foreign (VFW) Posts to raise money for veterans in need. Jackson returns to Navasota for a second time.

Known for hits such as “The Grand Tour,” his tribute to the song previously recorded by George Jones, or Its only Make Believe,” recorded by Conway Twitty – another country legend. Jackson has been invited to sing on the Grand Ole Opry stage multiple times.

He also has chart-topping originals including: “Drink by Drink,” “Old Porch Swing” and “She’s Taking Me Home.”

Tickets are available for $35 each and discounted tickets for military, veterans and law enforcement are available for $30. Opening for Jackson is the Texas Rain Band. They will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. Jackson will take over from 9:30-11 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at vfwpost-4006.square.site.

Learn more about Tony Jackson and his music at tonyjacksonmusic.com.

Veterans Parade

Don’t miss your opportunity to honor the brave men and women that have and are currently serving in the military. Grimes County VFW is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day and First Responders Parade Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

The community is welcome to participate in the parade or set up along the parade route to honor the veterans and fi rst responders as they pass by. Lineup for the parade will begin at 203 Brosig Avenue in Navasota beginning at 8:30 a.m. The parade will end at 9th Street in Navasota, next to Navasota Emporium. For more information contact Grimes County VFW, 936-825- 3666 or Alex Zaragoza, 254-466-6160.

Festivities at the VFW

After the parade concludes, the fun continues at the Grime County VFW, 1575 West Washington Avenue, in Navasota. There will be plenty of food available.

Raffl e tickets will also be sold at the VFW for $1 each or six for $5. Some of the items being raffl ed include: Golf for four at Pecan Lakes, SKIL 12V Drill and Driver Kit; Meal for two at Casa do Brasil; Gift Card Bundle from Classic Rock Café and Carroll’s Giant Burger; Christmas Wreath; Adult beverage basket; Handmade Afghan; Gift Card Bundle from Martha’s Bloomers and Outback Seakhouse; Honey Baked Ham; Coca Cola Lighted sign; patriotic signs and much more.

The raffle will begin at 2 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.

Buddy Poppies

On Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, VFW Auxiliary members will be handing out Buddy Poppies at three Navasota locations: Arlans, 1401 East Washington; Tractor Supply, 9320 North Highway 6 Loop; and Brookshire Brothers, 309 North La Salle Street. Buudy Poppies are assembled by veterans. It is customary to donate money when receiving a Buddy Poppy. Monies raised from donations to the program are paid back to veterans and families in need. Free snow cones will also be available at the Arlans location.