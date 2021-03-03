Train vs Pedestrian

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Navasota PD officers were dispatched to a train versus pedestrian accident.

The victim, 71 year old Blanch Steward from Navasota, is in critical condition.

According to Chief Shawn Myatt when the train was attempting to stop it damaged some knuckles. “We have been told it may be several hours before it is repaired,” said Myatt.

Mr. Steward is vision impaired and lives near the railroad tracks. Myatt stated, "It is believed he left his home and, not realizing it, wandered onto the tracks."

The train is currently blocking most of the crossings inside the City limits with the exception of Courtney Road (CR 420).

Myatt added, "That is all I know at this time, as soon as we have an update I will let you know."