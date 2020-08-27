Trant sworn in as treasurer

Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8:25 a.m., Jim-Bob Trant took the oath of office as the new Grimes County Treasurer with a term ending Dec. 31, 2020. Trant was appointed to fill the vacancy Aug. 26 by Grimes County commissioners court with a 5-0 vote.

Before administering the official oath of office, County Judge Joe Fauth commented on the legacy of the late treasurer Janice Trant and said, “It’s definitely a sad time but it’s also a happy time. Today we’re going to start a new legacy, although it’s going to be a Trant legacy, you are your own man. You’re going to handle that office as appropriate. The treasurer of Grimes County or any county is a very important role. For you to have a desire to serve in that capacity says a lot about you as a person and your character.”

After the oath and signing of official documents, Trant said, “Our office is here to serve. We’re not a policy office and we’re going to do that to the best of our ability.”

Trant, a Republican, and Democrat Tara Gamble are on the November General Election ballot seeking to fulfill the 2-year unexpired term after the passing of Grimes County Treasurer Janice Trant Aug. 7 as a result of complications from the coronavirus.