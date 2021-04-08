Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Trooper shot in Grimes County

By Matthew Ybarra - Senior news reporter
news@navasotaexaminer.com
IOLA - According to reports a Department of Texas State Trooper has been shot in Iola, Texas Thursday, April 8, just before 4 p.m. 

 

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. According to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell, the Trooper is in stable condition at this time.

 

The Examiner has confirmed the suspect in the shooting is believed to be responsible in a mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan at approximately 3 p.m. today where six individuals were reportedly shot. 

 

A suspect is in custody and no other suspects are being sought at this time. 

 

There are multiple agencies on scene conducting an active investigation.

 

Iola Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown but has been cleared to release students. 

 

