Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Webb students assist the community
Next article
Home for the Holidays returns to Navasota

Twilight tickets on sale

December 04, 2024 - 06:21
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — Fanthorp's holiday tradition returns this year with a few changes. Twilight will be held Saturday Dec 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This Twilight – New Years Night has been two years in the making. There will be evening carriage rides, historical vignettes, period games, music, choirs, bagpipes,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024