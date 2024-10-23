Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Two arrested following high-speed pursuit

October 23, 2024 - 00:00
PLANTERSVILLE — A Grimes County man with a history of trying to elude law enforcement was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 16, after leading officers on a dangerous chase. Grimes County Sheriff ’s Office Investigators were in Plantersville around 9:10 a.m., attempting to locate Darrell Edwin Hemann, 34, of Anderson, who was wanted ...

