Two arrested in Navasota school threat

Two Navasota High School students were charged with felony offenses for threats made to Navasota Independent School District.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said after a lengthy investigation, Navasota Police Department, with the assistance of the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, identified the source of the social media posts that suggested a potential threat to Navasota ISD.

Through numerous interviews and witness statement, officers determined two juveniles were responsible for making the posts. They are both charged with False Alarm or Report, a state jail felony. Mize said the investigation is ongoing and more people may be charged later.

"Our primary concern is always the safety of our community, especially our schools,” Mize said. “Any threat made against them is unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We ask parents to remain vigilant in monitoring their children’s online activity and to report any suspicious behavior or threats immediately."

Navasota Police increased the number of officers at the school campus and Mize said they will continue the increased presence on campus and at extracurricular activities throughout the weekend.

Mize said NPD thanks the community for their support during the investigation. Anyone wih additional information are urged to call NPD, 936–825–6410.