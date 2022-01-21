Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Two bodies recovered in fire

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
Two bodies were found in a home that burned early Friday morning, Jan. 21 in the 9000 block of South Business 6 in Navasota.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the deceased are presumed to be Ronald and Donna Busse who lived at the residence, but the bodies will be sent for an autopsy for confirmation.

The fire began at approximately 3:30 a.m. and fully engulfed the home. It was extinguished at approximately 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Sowell said there is no indication of foul play. More details will be released as they are available.

The roadway was closed for several hours but is now clear.

