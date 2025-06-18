Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
TxDOT driveways raises P&Z concerns

June 18, 2025 - 07:00
The Navasota Planning & Zoning Commission met June 12 and approved a preliminary plat for TxDOT approved driveways and final plats for two residential subdivisions.  Commissioners approved the preliminary site plan application submitted by Wipro Real Estate, LLC, for two commercial driveways at a proposed truck stop but not without reservations ...

