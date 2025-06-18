TXDOT hosting car and booster seat inspection June 18, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: News Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children. While most people believe their children are properly buckled up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out that 46% of all car seats are misused. The best way to keep young children safe in your vehicle is to make ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!