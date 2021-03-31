Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The Ultimate Sacrifice
The Ultimate Sacrifice

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

For a list of local Easter services, see page 6.

LOCAL EASTER SERVICES:

 

Christ Our Light Catholic Church

Easter Service

Sunday, April 4,

English Mass - 8 a.m.

Spanish Mass - 1 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt after each Mass Service. 

9677 N. Hwy 6 Loop, Navasota

 

Fellowship of Believers

Easter Sunrise Service

Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. in Arena

Followed by a light breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt

Regular Service at 10 a.m.

Followed by a BBQ sandwich lunch and Easter Egg Hunt for the kids that did not make the early hunt. 

18254 SH 30, Shiro

 

First Baptist Church

Morning Worship

Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. (Also available on LiveStream)

Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m.

301 Church St., Navasota

 

First Presbyterian Church

Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. in Sanctuary 

Also available Live on Facebook fellowship page

302 Nolan St., Navasota

 

Trinity Lutheran Church

Easter Services & Festivities

Easter SONrise Service at 6:30 a.m.

Easter Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

Children’s Easter “Egg”stravaganza Activities at 8 a.m.

Easter Celebration Service at 9 a.m.

1530 E. Washington Ave., Navasota

 

House of Miracles

Easter Service

Sunday, April 4, 10 a.m.

104 S. Tenth Street, Navasota

 

Salem Lutheran Church, White Hall

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 3 at the church

Activities include egg hunt, crafts and refreshments

Easter Service

Sunday, April 4, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow.

2373 FM 2988, Navasota

 

Anderson Baptist Church

Easter Sunday 

Sunday, April 4, 10:45 a.m.

Picnic lunch followed 

Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m.

379 S. Main St., Anderson

 

St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Anderson

Easter Sunday Mass 

Sunday, April 4, 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt after each Mass.

1511 TX-90, Anderson 

 

