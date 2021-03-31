The Ultimate Sacrifice
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
LOCAL EASTER SERVICES:
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Easter Service
Sunday, April 4,
English Mass - 8 a.m.
Spanish Mass - 1 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt after each Mass Service.
9677 N. Hwy 6 Loop, Navasota
Fellowship of Believers
Easter Sunrise Service
Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. in Arena
Followed by a light breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt
Regular Service at 10 a.m.
Followed by a BBQ sandwich lunch and Easter Egg Hunt for the kids that did not make the early hunt.
18254 SH 30, Shiro
First Baptist Church
Morning Worship
Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. (Also available on LiveStream)
Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m.
301 Church St., Navasota
First Presbyterian Church
Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. in Sanctuary
Also available Live on Facebook fellowship page
302 Nolan St., Navasota
Trinity Lutheran Church
Easter Services & Festivities
Easter SONrise Service at 6:30 a.m.
Easter Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.
Children’s Easter “Egg”stravaganza Activities at 8 a.m.
Easter Celebration Service at 9 a.m.
1530 E. Washington Ave., Navasota
House of Miracles
Easter Service
Sunday, April 4, 10 a.m.
104 S. Tenth Street, Navasota
Salem Lutheran Church, White Hall
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 3 at the church
Activities include egg hunt, crafts and refreshments
Easter Service
Sunday, April 4, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow.
2373 FM 2988, Navasota
Anderson Baptist Church
Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 4, 10:45 a.m.
Picnic lunch followed
Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m.
379 S. Main St., Anderson
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, Anderson
Easter Sunday Mass
Sunday, April 4, 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt after each Mass.
1511 TX-90, Anderson