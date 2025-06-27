Understanding Texas Distracted Driving Laws and Their Impact on Abilene Car Accidents June 27, 2025 - 10:41 Posted in: News Distracted driving causes many car accidents in the U.S., and Texas is no different. With more cars on the road and distractions everywhere, it’s important for drivers, especially in Abilene, to understand the laws that are meant to help prevent these crashes. In this article, we’ll go over Texas's main distracted ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!