Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
SHSU announces Spring 2025 Dean's List

Understanding Texas Distracted Driving Laws and Their Impact on Abilene Car Accidents

June 27, 2025 - 10:41
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

Distracted driving causes many car accidents in the U.S., and Texas is no different. With more cars on the road and distractions everywhere, it’s important for drivers, especially in Abilene, to understand the laws that are meant to help prevent these crashes.    In this article, we’ll go over Texas's main distracted ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025